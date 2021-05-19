Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Down 3.5%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 20,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

