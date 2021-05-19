Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NCBS opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $774.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

