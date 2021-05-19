NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $90.82 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

