Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 6.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 73,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,398,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

