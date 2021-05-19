Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.94. 73,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,398,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

