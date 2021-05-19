NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

