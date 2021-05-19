Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. 5,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,802. AECOM has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

