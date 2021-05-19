Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 492 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 31,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

