Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.94. 109,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

