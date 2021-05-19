Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.98. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

