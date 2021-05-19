Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.98. 6,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,999. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

