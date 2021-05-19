Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,179 shares of company stock worth $6,472,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.26. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

