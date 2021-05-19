Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Novacyt in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Novacyt alerts:

LON NCYT opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Novacyt has a 1-year low of GBX 202.75 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.02.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.