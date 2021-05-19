Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. 58,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,938. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

