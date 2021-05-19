Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.32

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 12306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,654,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,692,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.