Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.00. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 593 ($7.75).

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

