Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 5.1%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 19,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 719,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

