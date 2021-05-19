NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $553.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $585.99 and its 200-day moving average is $547.96. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

