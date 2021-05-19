NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $547.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $340.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $585.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.