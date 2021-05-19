Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

NYSE:OSH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. 19,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

