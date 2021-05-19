Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.76 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.