Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.76 and a beta of 2.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
