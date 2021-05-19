Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.14

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 29829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,797,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $7,313,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.