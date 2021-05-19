ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OGS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. 164,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

