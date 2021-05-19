Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

