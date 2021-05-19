Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit