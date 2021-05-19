Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 2,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -307.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

