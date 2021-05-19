Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,340,000 after buying an additional 998,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

