Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,340,000 after buying an additional 998,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

