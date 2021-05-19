Oracle’s (ORCL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.