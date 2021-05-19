Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Starr Wisdom Sells 23,840 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,883.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $222,763.80.

Shares of ORGO opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

