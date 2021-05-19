Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

ORGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 55,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,867 shares of company stock worth $1,011,908 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

