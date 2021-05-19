Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.43. 31,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 822,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,611,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

