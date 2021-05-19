Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $610,942.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $610,942.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043539 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

