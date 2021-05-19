Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

