Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is AKO Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.29% of Otis Worldwide worth $378,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,451. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

