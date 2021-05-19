PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:PD opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in PagerDuty by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

