Palladium Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SCHA stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

