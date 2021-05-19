Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $15,853,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 521,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $160.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

