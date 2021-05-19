Palladium Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,983,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

