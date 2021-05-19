Palladium Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

