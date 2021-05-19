Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Misonix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

