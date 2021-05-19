Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

PAAS stock traded down C$0.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,658. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

