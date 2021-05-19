Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. National Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

