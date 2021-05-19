Pantos (PAN) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $245,438.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00329677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00180496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.14 or 0.01097288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034976 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

