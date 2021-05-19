Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

