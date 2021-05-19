Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.99. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

