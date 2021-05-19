Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 389,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.