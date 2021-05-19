Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. 20,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,133. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

