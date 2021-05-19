Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,047. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.