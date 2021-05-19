Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,081 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,746. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $192.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

