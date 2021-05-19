Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 5,850 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 735,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,831,000 after acquiring an additional 206,585 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.16. 4,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.03 and its 200-day moving average is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

